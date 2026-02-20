No foul play suspected after woman's body found at Bountiful park, officials say

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Officials confirm no foul play is currently suspected after a woman's body was discovered by hikers early Monday at a park in Bountiful.

Investigators believe the individual experienced a medical episode that led to exposure to the elementals. However, final autopsy results are expected in six to eight weeks.

The Bountiful Police Department said the woman's body was found by hikers at the Mueller Park Trailhead just after 6 a.m. on February 16.

Out of respect for the family’s wishes, officials did not release the identity of the individual involved in Monday’s incident at Mueller Park.