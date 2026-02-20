Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
22  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsDavis County

Actions

No foul play suspected after woman's body found at Bountiful park, officials say

No foul play suspected after woman's body found by hikers at Bountiful park
Posted
and last updated

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Officials confirm no foul play is currently suspected after a woman's body was discovered by hikers early Monday at a park in Bountiful.

Investigators believe the individual experienced a medical episode that led to exposure to the elementals. However, final autopsy results are expected in six to eight weeks.

The Bountiful Police Department said the woman's body was found by hikers at the Mueller Park Trailhead just after 6 a.m. on February 16.

Out of respect for the family’s wishes, officials did not release the identity of the individual involved in Monday’s incident at Mueller Park.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere