Utah County reports 6 new measles cases in children under age of 18

UTAH COUNTY — Utah County Health Department officials say six new cases of measles have been reported in the county over the past week. Officials add that all of the new cases are in people under the age of 18.

As of Monday, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 125 cases of measles so far in 2025.

While the number of cases isn't currently alarming officials, they do add that they ask the public to take steps to reduce the spread of illness.

Those steps include:



Staying home when sick, especially if a fever or rash is present

Call ahead before seeking medical care if measles is suspected

Practice good hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette

“Measles spreads much more easily than many people realize,” said Eric Edwards, Utah County Health Officer. “Simple actions like staying home when you're sick and calling ahead before seeking medical care help protect others, especially during a busy time of year.