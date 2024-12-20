Utah duck hunter suffers traumatic injury from boat propellor

WILLARD CITY, Utah — Early Friday morning Willard City Fire and Rescue had to be called to the northwest area of Willard Bay to help save a duck hunter who was injured after being struck by a boat propeller.

The team was called out at 6:58 a.m. for the hunter who suffered a traumatic injury to their right leg. Willard Fire, Life Flight, Perry police, and sheriff's deputies all responded to the scene.

According to first responders, when they arrived the hunter was in critical condition and had broken their leg and suffered a laceration. A tourniquet was applied to the victim before they were life-flighted to a local hospital.

Willard City Fire Department

The Willard City Fire Department thanked all the teams that responded for helping the rescue go smoothly.