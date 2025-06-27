Utah families seek Measles vaccines for children early amid nationwide outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY — Parents across Utah, especially those with little ones, are on high alert as health officials have confirmed more cases of the measles in Utah.

The CDC recommends the first MMR vaccine for babies on or after they turn 1, and then a second dose on or after they turn 4. But, parents with babies between 6 months and a year old are trying to get some protection from the measles for their children.

"As a mom, you just want to keep your kids safe,” said Maggi Jolley. “And everybody has a different idea of what that looks like, but it just feels stressful, a little overwhelming.”

With 5 new cases of the measles in Utah in less than a week – 2 more announced on Thursday, and one is a minor – she wants to keep her 3-year-old and 8-month-old healthy.

"It’s stressful just to know that we could be out and about, we could come in contact with a virus that we, that this one doesn’t have protection against yet,” said Jolley.

Since 8-month-old Claire hasn't received even one dose of the measles vaccine yet, her mom is getting her an early vaccine.

"I messaged my pediatrician a couple days ago when it started ramping up a little bit, and they are going to get her the vaccine on Monday,” explained Jolley.

She isn’t alone. Dr Ellie Brownstein is a pediatrician and said she has given this early vaccine dose to about 10 or 20 babies because their families wanted more protection. It means those babies need three shots in total, but she said families are willing to do that to help prevent the spread.

"We came in Monday morning at 7 am to two questions - can I get it, and when can I get it. And we're getting several of those a day,” explained Dr. Brownstein.

Utah health officials said about 90 percent of the state is vaccinated and those people are well protected from getting the measles. But the concern is for little ones.

"The complication rates are high, about 1 in 5 gets admitted to the hospital,” said Dr. Brownstein. "The reason we want the rest of us vaccinated is to protect those who cannot be vaccinated.”