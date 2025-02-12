Utah family remembers man who died in Alaska plane crash

PERRY, Utah — In just a matter of weeks, there have been at least four high-profile plane crashes in the national headlines. They took place in Washington, D.C, Philadelphia, in the Bering Sea in Alaska, and in Scottsdale, Arizona — it's quite a concerning trend.

One of the victims was from Utah.

"He lit up a room. He was all about bringing joy to everyone around him,” said Jami Cottle.

Cottle's brother-in-law JaDee Moncur was one of 10 people who died after a small plane crashed in Alaska last week.

"Just somebody that we have all been really lucky to have in our lives. He touches everyone he meets," she said.

Moncur was from Wyoming but lived in Alaska and had built a community there.

"He loved hunting and fishing and motorcycles and his plane and his boat and all the things,” said Cottle.

Moncur was a beloved husband and father.

"It’s been a really tough time for the family. There’s been a lot of gathering, praying, and supporting each other,” said Cottle.

Moncur spent about 10 years in the town of Perry in Box Elder County and attended BYU. In that time, he made an impact in Utah with so many people remembering him and thinking of their family.

"Just to let us know how much they appreciate and love him, and the impact that he has made on lives everywhere. JaDee is absolutely going to be missed,” said Cottle.

She hopes others can embody Moncur's love for life, service, family, and faith.

“Love on your people every day. You just never know — life is just short and uncertain. So we all need to make sure we're telling the ones that we love how much we appreciate and love them," added Cottle.

If you would like to help the family, you can help donate to Moncur’s kids’ college funds via Venmo: @staceymoncur