Utah family warning of dangers of button batteries and magnetic toys: 'It's the worst feeling in the world'

SALT LAKE CITY — Following a scary experience of their son having to undergo emergency surgery following him swallowing a button battery, one Utah family is now warning other parents about the dangers.

﻿“Remembering when we first learned that was a button battery and just how we might lose him, it’s the worst feeling in the world," stated Casey and Erica McMillan, the parents of 3-year-old Luke McMillan. "It’s scary! It is very scary to be in that position!”

The McMillans, along with doctors at Primary Children’s Hospital, are now warning all parents about those batteries and small magnetic toys. Button batteries in particular are becoming more common with all of the electronic toys and gadgets out there. Small magnet toys are also quite popular… they’re also super easy for a small child to swallow.

So as we approach Christmas, the McMillan‘s are sharing their story about the dangers of button batteries…while doctors say magnet toys can also pose a serious health hazard if swallowed.

Happy and healthy now, little Luke McMillan wound up in emergency surgery when he was a year old…after swallowing a small battery. His mother, Erica says the call from the doctor is one she’ll never forget. “They said; ‘you need to take him to the emergency room because he has a button battery or something stuck in there that needs to come out!”

She immediately called her husband, Casey. “They were surprised he was alive, basically what the surgeon said was that could burn through his esophagus.”

Now, two years later, Erica wants parents to know about the potential dangers. “And just be aware of what you’re buying for your kids, for your family.”

Trauma surgeon Dr. Laurie Baumann says when a battery mixes with natural fluids in the throat, it actually activates the battery. “And so, because of that activation, it can burn the lining of the esophagus, which can even burn a hole through the esophagus or can cause lasting damage from scarring.”

The effects usually happen very quickly. The battery Luke swallowed was covered in tape so serious symptoms didn’t manifest for a few weeks and surgeons were able to remove it.

Meanwhile, doctors are warning about another hazard for small children, small magnet toys. Dr. Baumann says when more than one piece is swallowed, they can magnetically reconnect in the intestine. “This can cause bowel obstructions, but can also actually, with that pressure, erode and cause a perforation or hole in the bowel in that area.”

She says that can lead to emergency surgery and long-term illness. The McMillan‘s are glad Luke, the youngest of their five boys, is back to normal. Erica says she hopes others learn from their ordeal. “Just be aware of what you are buying!"

Nearly 2 years later, Luke still has some issues with his esophagus, he has to come to Primary Children’s every six months to have his throat stretched due to the scar tissue from the battery burn. Other than that, he appears to be a happy, healthy, three-year-old.