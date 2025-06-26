Utah health officials issue warning after algae is found in water at Anderson Cove

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Health officials in Utah are warning residents not to swim in or drink the water at Anderson Cove in the Pineview Reservoir following harmful algae being found in the water.

The warning advisory means that a threshold established by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services has been exceeded by the water body. For officials, that means there is a strong indication that a harmful algal bloom is present.

People recreating at Anderson Cove in the Pineview Reservoir are advised not to swim, drink the water, jet/water ski, wade, or allow animals to be in the water. Extra care should also be taken when paddleboarding or fishing. All fish should be cleaned well and have their guts removed. Boating is safe as long as you avoid areas with algae scum.

Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae or harmful algae, are actually aquatic bacteria that photosynthesize like plants. They naturally live in every body of water in the world, but can quickly 'bloom' where visible colonies emerge.

During those blooms, harmful toxins that can cause illness or damage the kidney, liver, or neurological system can be produced.

If you or your pet comes into contact with a bloom, you are advised to rinse off the areas with fresh water as soon as possible. Those exposed may experience the following symptoms: