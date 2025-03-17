Utah man arrested after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman and threatening others with a hatchet

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful Police Department says they arrested a 35-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman and threatened others with a hatchet.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal that on Sunday Bountiful police officers were called to a home at 185 W 850 S for a reported domestic issue. Once on the scene, officers spoke with multiple people claiming to be victims of Robert Jesse Bloomer.

One victim told officers that Bloomer had shoved her and her pregnant sister out of rage. That witness had a small injury to the finger that investigators reported. Another victim stated Robert choked him to the point where he saw stars and started losing consciousness.

A third victim reported to officers that he was bit by Robert while trying to pull him off the second victim. Robert reportedly bit the third victim before pulling out a hatchet and threatening the victims.

When police spoke with Robert he admitted to them that he pulled out the hatchet stating that he did so to defend himself.

Robert Bloomer was arrested and is being held at the Davis County Jail without bail. He faces charges of aggravated assault producing loss of consciousness, assault, threat of a dangerous weapon in a fight, and assault of a pregnant person.