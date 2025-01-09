Utah man arrested after allegedly giving his 8-year-old marijuana gummies

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A Utah man is now facing several charges after police say that he knowingly gave his 8-year-old son marijuana gummies. Craig Richard Goodliffe, 43, is facing charges for endangerment of a child, purchase of a firearm by a restricted person, and intoxication.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, on Wednesday officers were called by Goodliffe's mother who said that her son was sick and incoherent with his son. Officers responded and said Craig was acting manic and speaking of completing magic rituals.

Goodliffe admitted to officers that he had taken a large amount of marijuana, viagra, and caffeine. He also stated that he had given marijuana to his son.

Officers say when they were let into Goodliffe's home they saw urine and feces on the floor near several large boxes of marijuana products. Goodliffe told police that he had defecated on the floor and was watching porn while his son slept. Goodliffe also told police that if they searched the home they would find drugs and guns.

Weber County Sheriff's Deputies spoke with Goodliffe's son, who had been asleep. The 8-year-old was less coherent than a normal child of that age. The child told officers that his father had given him a gummy, but he didn't know what kind.

At a hospital, the child tested positive for marijuana and told his mother that Goodliffe would always give him gummies before he went to sleep.

When officers searched the house they found over 9 pounds of various marijuana products in the kitchen. Officers report that the products weren't properly stored, were unmarked, and easily accessible to children. Two handguns were also found in a closet.