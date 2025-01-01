Watch Now
Utah man arrested after allegedly going 142 miles per hour

FOX 13
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan police have arrested a man who was allegedly caught driving 142 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, Tuesday morning at around 1:00 a.m. an officer was sitting along 10600 South Mountainview doing speed enforcement. That is when the officer spotted a vehicle traveling 136 miles per hour.

The officer states he then confirmed the speed via radar, which displayed 142 miles per hour, before pulling over the vehicle. The driver, 20-year-old Orlando Curiel Holano, admitted to officers that he was speeding and apologized.

Orlando was arrested and faces charges of speed contest or exhibition on a highway and speeding over 100 miles per hour.

