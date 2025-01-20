Utah man arrested after allegedly holding woman hostage for days

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police say they have arrested a man after he allegedly held a woman hostage and threatened her with a knife. Toney Murray, 19, now faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, failure to disclose identity, and aggravated assault.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, on Friday at 9:04 a.m. officers were called to an assault involving a weapon near 288 W 1300 S. When police arrived, they found a victim that stated a man was in her apartment who told her he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Police set up a containment outside the apartment before knocking on the door and speaking with the suspect. He was taken into custody without issue.

The victim told police the suspect had been in her apartment for about a week before she came home on January 15 to find the suspect with a knife and threatening to harm himself. Police say the suspect also threatened to kill the victim and choked her.

Court documents say that the victim attempted to leave the apartment but the suspect stood in the door holding the knife and threatening the victim. Investigators discovered video showing the suspect pushing the victim back into the apartment on the day in question.

On Friday, the victim was able to leave the apartment by lying to the suspect saying she needed to speak to her landlord. That is when the property manager called police.

