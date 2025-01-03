Utah man arrested following alleged rape, kidnapping, and crash into a home

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A Utah man is now facing a list of charges including aggravated kidnapping, rape, child abuse, and causing a collision that resulted in injuries and property damage. The Salt Lake County District Attorney filed the charges against David Anthony Mora on Monday.

According to the District Attorney's office, on December 19, Mora went to the home of his ex-girlfriend, named in the release as "J.G." Prosecutors say Mora told his ex-girlfriend that he was going to kill her.

The next day, the victim went to work and was picked up by the suspect following her shift. The suspect allegedly drove the victim home assaulting her along the way. When they arrived home the suspect reportedly forced J.G. to have sex with him. During the rape, the victim was strangled and lost consciousness. J.G.'s child, identified by prosecutors as "P.G." was also present during the incident.

On December 21, J.G. went to work once again before leaving early with the suspect. Prosecutors say that the defendant and J.G. would get into an argument at home during which the suspect assaulted the three-year-old P.G.

J.G. would confront the defendant leading to a physical fight where Mora allegedly elbowed the victim and knocked out her front teeth. Mora also, according to prosecutors, hold a steak knife to the victim's throat and threaten to kill her.

The victims left the home and got into J.G.'s car. There the defendant offered to drive them to a friend's home. When the suspect was walking around the vehicle the victim locked the doors to prevent the suspect from getting in.

J.G. tried to drive away but the defendant jumped on the hood of the car forcing it to come to a stop. Mora then forced his way into the car and assaulted J.G. He then began driving at a high rate of speed, swerving, and eventually crashed into the front of a home.

Mora exited the car and grabbed the three-year-old and ran from the scene. Mora eventually dropped the child before continuing to make an escape.

Officers eventually were able to take him into custody.

“Violence between intimate partners is never the answer. For those that are in domestic violence relationships, I urge you to reach out for help. We have services in our community, like the Family Justice Center at the YWCA or South Valley Services, that are willing and ready to help get you out of dangerous relationships,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.