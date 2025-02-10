Utah man arrested for allegedly making terror threats and robbing a bank

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man is now facing several charges after he allegedly threatened a bank and robbed another. Robert Buckley Hardy, 47, faces robbery and threat of terrorism charges.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, on Thursday, detectives were called to the Chase Bank at 2855 East 3300 South to investigate a robbery. Witnesses told police that a man entered the bank and demanded $2001.

Bank workers complied with the man's demands and gave him the money before he left. The suspect left three manila envelopes labeled for the news, the FBI, and the Unified Police Department.

Investigators later found that the suspect had entered a bank earlier this year, but hadn't robbed it. Detectives say they found footage of a Chase Bank on January 30 where the suspect could be seen entering the business before leaving a manila envelope.

Detectives say within the manila envelope was a manifesto which in part read, "So assume this is an active bomb threat on both the executive management of this bank and the president of the United States. I've had three years to prepare it."

Unified police matched the suspect from the videos to Robert Hardy and located him at his home in Brighton. Police wrote in court documents that Hardy admitted to them that he had left the packets at the banks and told officers the amount of money he stole was in reference to the 9/11 attacks.

On Friday, courts ordered that Robert Hardy be held without bail.