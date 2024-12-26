Utah man crashes into 3 vehicles while deputies respond to alleged violent attack

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A man in Salt Lake County is now facing several charges following an incident where he allegedly attacked a mother holding her child and then struck multiple vehicles while trying to evade authorities.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, officers were dispatched to a home within the county where a man was accused of hitting his girlfriend.

When deputies arrived on the scene they were told that the suspect was attempting to leave the scene in a white Kia sedan. The suspect would then allegedly put his vehicle in reverse and slam into the rear passenger side of a deputy's vehicle.

Following the collision, the suspect would then drive forward onto a sidewalk ramming into another deputy's marked truck. Deputies say the Kia would also sideswipe a parked car in the driveway during his attempts to leave.

Deputies were able to get the suspect, 32-year-old Anthony Zlomke, out of the vehicle and into custody.

Salt Lake County Sheriff's Deputies say the victim in the case could be seen with bruising on her neck and blood on her face. She told investigators that the suspect had punched her several times in the face while she was holding her one-year-old baby before choking her.

The victim and the baby were evaluated by first responders on the scene.

Anthony Zlomke is now facing several charges including attempted assault against peace officers, aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, violent offense committed in presence of a child, and criminal mischief.