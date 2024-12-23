Man found dead on I-215 after being struck by several vehicles

SALT LAKE CITY — The body of a man that had been hit by several vehicles was found in a lane on Interstate 215 early Sunday, and officials are now asking for the public's help in finding out what happened.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, at around 5:30 a.m. they received several calls for a dead body in the far right lanes of eastbound I-215 near the Redwood Road exit. When they arrived, troopers found the body of a 30-year-old man who had been hit several times and was declared dead at the scene.

The Redwood Road exit was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Troopers were unable to locate any of the vehicles that hit the victim but are asking for witnesses to come forward with whatever video may have been captured or with any information about what happened.