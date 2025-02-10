Utah man injured after propane tank allegedly being used for heat catches fire

OGDEN, Utah — The Weber County Fire District says that one Utah man was injured after a propane tank that he was using for heat caught fire and exploded. The man's name has not been released by officials.

Weber County Fire District tells FOX 13 News that they were called to Ogden Self Storage at 1515 South 1200 West just after 9:20 a.m. When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming out of several units.

Investigators say that a man was moving his stuff out of storage and using a propane tank as part of a heater while he worked. However, the tank caught fire and exploded causing injuries to the victim's hands. No other injuries were reported.

In total, 14 units were damaged in the fire, and investigators say that at least 6 units were completely destroyed. The total cost of the damages is estimated between $80,000 and $100,000.

Weber County Fire District tells FOX 13 News the fire is considered an accidental fire.