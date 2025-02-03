Utah man rescued after driving snowmobile down an abandoned mineshaft

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Wasatch County Search & Rescue say they were called to help rescue a Utah snowmobiler who accidentally drove his snowmobile into a vertical mine shaft. The snowmobiler hasn't been named by authorities but they say he is 53-years-old.

According to officials with the search and rescue team, they were called at 10:17 a.m. Sunday for the accident.

The search and rescue team says the man was hanging about 20 feet from the bottom of the vertical mine shaft. The Wasatch High Angle rescue team was able to extract him.

Life Flight evacuated the victim to a local hospital. The man's current condition is unknown.