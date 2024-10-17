Utah officials asking for help searching for missing girl

SALT LAKE CITY — An endangered missing advisory has been activated for a girl near Hill Air Force Base.

According to investigators, a 7-year-old girl, Mia Neves, didn't come home last night from a visit with her father Jesse Neves. The girl's mother, Mandy Mendelkow, alerted the authorities to the disappearance.

Utah Department of Public Safety

The mother has full custody of Mia according to court orders.

Mia was last seen near Hill Air Force Base wearing a white tennis skirt, a pink tank top, and a black and rainbow tie-dyed hoodie.

Officers are also searching for Jesse Neves who is believed to be with her. He was last seen driving a 2012 Silver Mitsubishi Lancer.

If you see either Mia or Jesse you are asked to call police.