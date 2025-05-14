Utah students have AP tests invalidated following fire alarm caused by balloon

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Dozens of Utah students are at risk of having an AP Exam invalidated all because of a balloon.

On Monday, students were about 2 and a half hours into the three-hour AP Calculus Exam when a fire alarm went off at Davis High School. By state law, all occupants of the school had to evacuate due to the alarm sounding.

The cause of the fire alarm was later determined to be a balloon that had interfered with the connection of a beam detector. Fire crews were able to clear the building and let students return in about 20 minutes, but by that time, the damage was done.

Davis High School's principal was immediately in communication with the College Board to figure out what could be done about the test. The students were presented with three options:



Score the Exam "As Is"- Students may choose to have their exam submitted and scored based on the portion completed prior to the evacuation. Please note that there will be no adjustment made for the loss of testing time. The exam will be evaluated in the same manner as all AP Calculus exams administered worldwide. Take the Exam on the Late Testing Date- Students may retake the AP Calculus exam using the College Board’s alternate version on Thursday, May 22, at 12:00 PM. Take the Exam on an Exception Testing Date- Due to the conflict with graduation events, Davis High has received approval to offer an additional testing session on Wednesday, May 28, at 8:00 AM.

One point of frustration for students is that the make-up testing date happens to fall on when their graduation was scheduled. For students who choose to still take the test at that date, Davis High officials say they will coordinate alternate graduation ceremonies for the students and their families.

Parents or students with concerns can call (888) 225-5427 to share their thoughts with administrators.