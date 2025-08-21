From peach scones to printed shirts: How Utah businesses are honoring the fallen Tremonton officers

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — In the days since tragedy struck Tremonton, we’ve seen support pour in for the affected families and departments.

We’ve seen other agencies step up to fill roles for the Tremonton Garland Police Department as they grieve, and now, we’re seeing how local businesses are lifting up those in law enforcement.

As with many others who call Box Elder County home, the news hit Ryan Smith hard. “I grew up in Tremonton and went to Bear River, so I know a lot of people up that way,” said Smith, who now lives in Brigham City.

He adds he has even closer ties to this horrific incident. “One of those officers was a neighbor of my brother’s,” Smith said. “It’s sad. It’s unfathomable.”

So he’s sewing together some support at his shirt printing and embroidery business, Cover Up in Brigham City. They made shirts to sell at the Box Elder County Fair through this weekend, with 100% of the proceeds going towards the loved ones of the affected officers.

“It’s so heavy in the community right now,” said Veronica Gould. “You can just feel it, and it feels like we have to do something.”

Down the road in Perry at Paul’s Patch, they’re using a local delicacy to raise funds. “Something about Brigham City peaches,” said Becky Sandlain, who manages the roadside market. “If you’ve tried them, you know.”

They’re pairing up with Gould, who runs her own small bakery, La Casa Del Pan, to sell peach scones. “This hits close to home for me because my dad was a cop,” Gould said. “Not here, we were in Spain, but he was a cop, and it breaks my heart.”

Whether it’s printing shirts or serving up scones, the common thread between these businesses is to show their support in any way possible.

It’s not a surprise to Smith. “For Box Elder County, for Tremonton, for Brigham City - it’s very normal,” Smith said. “They care, they put forward their best foot every moment they can.”

But they hope that these collective efforts keep coming - for the families who need it most. “They just need every ounce of thought or donations that you can give,” Sandlain said.

If you’d like to support by buying a shirt or a scone, each of these businesses is expecting to keep their fundraisers going through the weekend.