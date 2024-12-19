Utah teen arrested for allegedly threatening to kill people on public bus

LOGAN, Utah — The Logan Police Department says they have arrested a 19-year-old following the teen allegedly threatening people on a public transit bus.

According to officials, at 2:30 p.m. Thursday they were called by Connect Transit about a man who while getting on the bus claimed to be armed and was going to "kill people." The bus driver would contact his supervisor who then called police.

Authorities stopped the bus at 1600 Northern 200 East in North Logan, with the help of the Cache County Sheriff's Office and North Park Police. The 19-year-old, Landon Oliphant, was taken into custody. No weapons were found in the suspect's backpack.

No one was injured in the incident and the suspect is now facing second-degree felony charges of disruption of critical infrastructure and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.