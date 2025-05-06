Utah woman accused of aggravated child abuse after child found covered in blood: 'I just tried to kill my kid'

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah mother could face charges of aggravated child abuse, burglary of a dwelling, and disarming a police officer after a child was found walking alone, covered in blood. Petrice Shirley Marie Gustafson, 35, was arrested on Monday.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, on Saturday, May 3, police were called after a child was found walking from home to home looking for help. The child's face was covered in blood, and police say the child was also soaked with water.

Witnesses told detectives that they then saw Petrice walking in the neighborhood looking for the child. Gustafson could also be heard saying, "Somebody call 911, I just tried to kill my kid."

The child told witnesses that Gustafson hit him with a statue and attempted to drown him. Investigators say the child had multiple deep lacerations and bruises and had trouble moving or talking.

While witnesses were with the child, they say Petrice would return to her home before re-emerging completely nude. That's when investigators say she entered a neighbor's home, exposing herself to another child, and attempting to assault another person in the home. Gustafson was arrested by police shortly after.

In custody, police say Petrice attempted to take the holstered firearm of an officer, saying that police would have to kill her or give her the gun.

When investigators searched the home, they found a large amount of blood on multiple levels as well as a broken statue and a bathtub full of water. The bathtub was also covered in blood.

Petrice Shirley Marie Gustafson is currently being held without bail.