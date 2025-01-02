Utah woman arrested after allegedly lighting RV on fire and fighting officers

SUNSET, Utah — Clearfield Police say they have arrested a woman after she allegedly lit an RV on fire and fought with police during her arrest. 36-year-old Kearra McKamy Clark is now facing several charges including arson, operating a vehicle without insurance, attempting to disarm a police officer, assault on a peace officer in uniform, and several others.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, on Wednesday police were called to 276 West 600 North to assist in a fire that was later determined to be arson. Witnesses reported to police that Kearra was seen by the trailer that caught fire before she left the scene.

An officer with Sunset Police found the vehicle that Kearra had left the scene of the fire in. When the officer talked with Clark the officer claimed she smelled like smoke and asked her if she had started a fire. Clark denied starting a fire before trying to leave the scene.

The officer told Clark she wasn't free to leave but she attempted to flee the scene. The officer would use his taser to stop her.

During her arrest, officers say Clark repeatedly resisted their efforts telling officers to "shoot her." Clark also allegedly attempted to take the handgun of an officer and kicked another officer.

Once Clark was arrested and taken to a hospital officers spoke with her again where she stated that she set the RV on fire believing there was children inside. Clark said she lit a paper on fire and threw it into the trailer. She then removed a propane tank from the trailer realizing what she had done.

The estimated cost of the damage is $1,000.