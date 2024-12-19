Utah woman dubbed 'Gingerbread Queen' from social media and small business

UTAH COUNTY — A mom and small business owner is earning worldwide attention for her gingerbread house creations.

Andi Bryce owns “Judy’s Gingerbread,” a business that sells everything gingerbread including items like kits, recipes and gingerbread house designs.

“My grandma started 50 years ago with women in her neighborhood,” Bryce said. “She taught my mom, my mom taught us and I grew up building gingerbread houses my entire life. I told my mom she should start a business. She said that did not sound fun. So, I started it and I have had lots of fun.”

Andi has also experienced lots of success. So much, that she's earned the nickname of the "Gingerbread Queen."

Thanks to social media, the world gets to look at her talent.

Her videos have millions of views on TikTok and Instagram and they have attracted the attention of corporations like Amazon, Subway and Disney. All three have all called Andi to order custom, grandiose gingerbread houses.

FOX 13 News reporter John Franchi asked Andi if she ever thought she’d be creating for major corporations.

“It never even occurred to me,” she answered. “The first time a company reached out I was like, what, really?”

Through her small business, Bryce shares her passion — and recipes — with the community.

“It’s so easy,” she said. “Our family gingerbread recipe: you roll it out on a cookie sheet, you bake it, then cut it into pieces after.”

Bryce enjoys sharing her passion for this art with others because it is a way to create unforgettable memories. There is just something special about this family activity around the holidays.

“Baking it at home with your family in the kitchen – it’s just special quality time together,” she said.

Links to videos and photos of more of Bryce's work along with ways to purchase kits, recipes or a place in one of her training sessions can be found at judysgingerbread.com.