Utahns build, test largest NASA rocket ever produced in Promontory

PROMONTORY, Utah — NASA and Northrop Grumman successfully tested the most powerful segmented solid rocket motor ever created at Promontory Point in Box Elder County on Thursday, a booster that will eventually power missions to the moon and beyond.

Hundreds gathered to witness the historic test of the Booster Obsolescence and Life Extension (BOLE) booster, where FOX 13 News cameras captured incredible footage of the powerful demonstration.

"This booster is a totally new booster. It's the first tip to tail new booster that NASA has tested since about 1975," Dave Reynolds, SLS Booster Program Manager at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, said.

The BOLE booster is designed to power the Space Launch System for Artemis missions returning to the moon, with capabilities that could eventually support Mars exploration.

The Artemis program currently has shuttle era boosters that will last through Artemis 8 but after that, the SLS launch system carrying the Orion capsule will need a new, more advanced motor.

This one tested will be that motor, with the potential to go well beyond.

"The thrust trace grain design enables a Mars trajectory," Mark Pond of Northrop said to the crowd explained.

For Reynolds, a native of Roy, the project represents a lifelong passion for space exploration.

"First experience that I can really remember that was related to space and space travel was when I was in second grade, and my teacher wheeled in a TV and the class watched the space shuttle Challenger," Reynolds said.

Despite the Challenger disaster's impact, Reynolds was inspired by "the bravery of those astronauts and being willing to give their lives to explore."

The test produced a spectacular light show and ground-shaking power that could be heard "miles and miles around," according to Reynolds. The booster performed perfectly for about 100 seconds before experiencing two explosions related to the nozzle.

Despite this issue, NASA officials consider the test largely successful. Four more tests are planned to refine the design.

"Generally speaking, it was a very successful test," Reynolds said. "It's better to be on the ground wishing you were in space than in space wishing you were on the ground. There's things that we're definitely going to learn. We went into this test knowing that we were going to be pushing the limits on some materials."

For Reynolds, the project's ultimate purpose extends beyond technical achievements.

"This is the reason why the Artemis program exists," Reynolds said.

When asked what his childhood self would think about his current role, Reynolds responded: "Little me would just be jumping for joy. He'd be so excited to be a part of this."

