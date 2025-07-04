Utahns gather at Capitol to protest Big Beautiful Bill for Fourth of July

SALT LAKE CITY — People gathered at the state capitol for what they called a Free America rally and people said the 4th of July was the best day to do it.

One of the people at the rally, Jan Jones, said she believes democracy is crumbling.

People lined the steps of the Capitol, holding signs calling out the Trump administration's policies. Jones said the 4th of July is a day to stand up for their freedom.

"You have to care to make any kind of change," Jones said. "You have to speak out. We can't just sit by and let this happen to our country."

Written in red, white and blue on big signs were the words democracy, liberty, and justice.

"I'm just standing for what I think is right," Davis Countian, Joseph Triplett said. "For a more democratic republic that America stands for. Obviously, what my sign says, for a message of civility and humanity."

As many people wait to hear what will come from President Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" they said they're upset about policies already in place.

It wasn't just locals gathering on the steps, but tourists just stumbling upon the rally also stopped to take it in.

"I love it. It's foundational. I think we need it more than ever now," Stephen Bocska from New York said. "We always need it, but I think that whether one agrees with the current government, the quote on quote good thing is anytime I think there is any extreme lets say politics, whether it's right or left, is that it always commends a response to that."

While some people are out celebrating with fireworks and backyard barbeques, people at the Capitol are celebrating differently.

"It's a very patriotic thing to do. A lot of people believe that right here to be able to express our rights, rights to express our mind, and have free speech about what's going on in our country," Triplett said.

Triplett and Jones said it's the perfect day to defend the Constitution.