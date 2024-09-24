UTV driver killed in crash in Box Elder County

ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A man driving a UTV on a dirt road that crosses State Route 102 into a church parking lot died following a crash on the road.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the driver of the UTV was crossing the road at a high rate of speed with it hit a Chevrolet truck pulling a trailer. The driver of the UTV was ejected and died on the scene. The truck jackknifed and came to rest blocking the roadway.

Utah Highway Patrol

Troopers say the driver of the UTV failed to yield the right of way which caused the crash.

The driver and passenger of the truck were not injured.

The name of the UTV driver has not been released.