SUV and semi collide in Heber City, killing one person and stopping traffic on Highway 40

HEBER, Utah — A crash between a Nissan Xterra SUV and a semi truck killed one person in Heber City on Tuesday, with delays on Highway 40 expected for several hours.

Highway 40 is currently reduced to one lane at milepost 40, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Utah Highway Patrol says at 8:15 a.m., the Nissan attempted to make a left-hand turn to go eastbound on Highway 40. A semi truck traveling westbound on the highway t-boned the Nissan.

The driver of the SUV died from their injuries at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

