Vehicle hits a barrier and blocks multiple lanes of I-215 for around an hour

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol troopers have cleared a crash that blocked several lanes of eastbound I-215 at the 1700 W area of the interstate.

The crash happened just after 11:00 a.m. Monday. According to troopers, a white work truck hit the barrier. What led up to the truck hitting the barrier isn't currently known, but the incident management team has been called in to help with the cleanup and investigation.

As of 11:45 p.m., the roadway was clear and traffic was moving through the area again.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in stable condition. His identity hasn't been released.