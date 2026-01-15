Vernal 14-year-old seriously injured after being struck by vehicle and thrown 30 feet

VERNAL, Utah — A 14-year-old Vernal resident is recovering in the hospital from serious injuries, officials say, he sustained when he was allegedly struck by a truck while riding an E-bike on Wednesday. The name of the victim hasn't been released by officials.

According to the Uintah County Sheriff's Office, at around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, the 14-year-old was riding his bike southbound on a gravel canal access road near 1500 South and 1350 West. The teen allegedly crossed into traffic.

At the same time, according to deputies, a truck was heading westbound on 1500 South and attempted to stop and avoid the teen, but was unable to do so.

The teen was struck by the vehicle and, according to investigators, was thrown 30 feet from his e-bike.

The Sheriff's Office says the teen suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation.