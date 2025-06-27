Vernal man found dead with arrow impaled in neck; suspect in custody

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — A member of the Ute Indian Tribe has been arrested after a Vernal man was found dead inside a running car with an arrow impaled in his neck on Thursday.

Leroy Casper Poowegup Reed has been taken into tribal custody while the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Uintah County Sheriff's Office investigate the death.

The unidentified victim was found in the running vehicle at the Whiterocks community on Uinta and Ouray Indian Reservation.

After a preliminary investigation, Reed was arrested at his home in the Whiterocks.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Reed, who is charged by criminal complaint with murder in the second degree within Indian Country.