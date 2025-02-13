Very dangerous avalanche conditions expected through the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Avalanche Center says they expect very dangerous avalanche conditions to be present through the weekend. So far this season, the center says they have investigated 4 avalanche fatalities.

In a release, the Utah Avalanche Center stated, "Heavy snowfall and strong winds are expected to increase the avalanche danger statewide starting tonight through the long holiday weekend."

Forecasters say that they expect the danger of avalanches to be high on many slopes across the state of Utah. Both natural and human-triggered avalanches are considered very likely. "Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended during this time," the center warned.

Utah Avalanche Center

To avoid being caught in an avalanche, the Utah Avalanche Center says people should stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

Anyone traveling or recreating during dangerous avalanche conditions is asked to check with their group to ensure they have operational avalanche rescue gear (avalanche transceiver, probe, and shovel) and be sure that everyone in the group knows how to use them. Skiers and riders should also avoid leaving resort boundaries as they may be entering avalanche-prone terrain. And never go into the backcountry alone.

For more information on the danger of avalanches, you can head here.