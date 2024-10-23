Victim in deadly Layton hit-and-run identified by police

LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police have now identified the victim in a deadly hit-and-run that happened a week ago in the city. The victim is 41-year-old Layton resident, Thomas Christopher Nelson.

The investigation started on October 16 at 8:00 p.m. when Nelson was struck by a white cargo van as he crossed Main Street at 1120 North. Police say the driver of the van failed to stop after hitting the man.

During the search for the van, police in Layton served a search warrant on a repair shop business. The search, proved fruitful as police were able to arrest a 30-year-old man, Jesus Ismael Casillas.

According to court documents, Casillas is the person that the van is registered to and was aware of the fatal hit-and-run accident that it was involved in. After he learned of the accident Casillas allegedly used his access to an auto repair business to replace the damaged parts of the vehicle in an attempt to delay the police investigation.

Casillas is now facing an obstruction of justice charge. The suspect that was behind the wheel of the van is still unknown.

Police say they believe the van's appearance has now been altered and are no longer looking for tips about sightings based on the original description of the van.

Anyone with information about who may have been behind the wheel is urged to call police at 801-497-8300.