Search underway for van that struck, killed Layton man

LAYTON, Utah — A search is underway for a van involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a Layton man Wednesday as he attempted to cross a local road.

The 41-year-old man was struck by the white cargo van just after 8 p.m. as he crossed Main Street at 1120 North.

Police said the driver of the van failed to stop after hitting the man and the public is now being asked to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

According to police, the older van has a single window on the passenger side door and should have substantial damage to its front hood, grill and headlight.

Anyone who sees the van or knows its whereabouts is urged to call police at 801-497-8300.

The identity of the man struck and killed is being withheld until his family is notified.

