Vigil held to remember lives lost to gun violence in Utah

SANDY, Utah — The Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah says 493 Utahns lost their lives to gun violence in 2023.

They say those numbers are a 10-year high here in the Beehive State.

Nancy Halden, the Communications Director with the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah says the numbers in 2023 were up 50 from the previous year.

On Thursday, more than two dozen people gathered inside the Community of Grace Presbyterian Church in Sandy for an annual vigil to end gun violence.

Sinia Maile was one of those in attendance on Thursday.

"I feel like it's something you really ever get over," said Maile.

Maile says her cousin, Paul Tahi, was shot and killed during an incident near Hunter High School in West Valley City in January of 2022.

"On my way to Hunter High, we found out there was kids in the hospital and because of the shooting and it wasn't until we got there that we found out that it was Paul," said Maile.

Others who turned out, like Vinem, a local recording artist, have also been impacted by gun violence.

"I've lost a lot of people over the years because of gun violence," Vinem said.

He told FOX 13 News on Thursday that one loss that sticks with him was his good friend, Levi Collins.

Collins was 34 years old when he was shot and killed back in 2014.

"They still haven't found my brother Levi's body to this day, I believe," Vinem said.

Through music and words of gathering and peace, those who turned out got to find fellowship with one another.

"Every year we invite people who have lost people to gun violence to come, you know sometimes the holidays are a really difficult time for people who have lost somebody," said Halden. "We have some pictures of Utah gun violence victims on a tree and we invite people to come up and take a card with somebody's name and picture on it and to light a candle for them."

Halden spoke about the hope for this kind of vigil.

"We are stronger together, and so, we, this is a time for us to stand with people who've lost people," said Halden.

The Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah says the event was designed to not only honor those impacted but, also help spread awareness about the issue of gun violence here in Utah and across the country.

When it comes to gun violence, Halden says one thing they've been advocating for is safe storage when it comes to guns.

She told FOX 13 News it's something that will be brought up during the Legislative Session next year.