WATCH: Video shows rescue of man who fell off horse in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Department of Public Safety has released video showing their crews working to rescue a Utah man who was injured while horseback riding in Summit County on Tuesday.

According to the department, Utah State University and the Division of Natural Resources crews were out in the area doing surveys on horseback. One of the surveyors, a Utah State University employee, was riding on a decline when his horse reared up, causing the rider to fall off.

Officials say the horse also fell backwards, landing on the man and breaking multiple ribs of the rider. The man hasn't been named, but officials say he is in his 50s.

Lifeflight and the Department of Public Safety were deployed to help rescue the man. Lifeflight arrived on the scene first and stabilized the victim, allowing him to be hoisted out of the area.

Crews tell FOX 13 News that the horse in the incident wasn't injured and immediately got back up following the fall.

