Weber County Sheriff's Deputy arrested following alleged domestic violence incident

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one of their deputies, Zachary Anderson, was arrested earlier this year and now faces domestic violence assault and intoxication charges.

According to the Weber County Sheriff's Office, Anderson was arrested by the Sunset Police Department on January 17. He was off duty at the time and has been on administrative leave since January 18.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal that Sunset Police spoke with the victim in the case who claimed that her husband, Anderson, had hit her. Officers wrote that the victim had an obvious red mark on her face.

Currently, Anderson is facing assault and intoxication charges.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more information and will update this article when we learn more.