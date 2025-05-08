Weber State pauses tuition and fee increases for associate-degree students

OGDEN, Utah — Weber State University's tuition and fees for students with less than 60 credit hours will not increase for the 2025-26 academic year.

Starting this week, Weber State University is pausing tuition increases on students pursuing associate’s degrees, up to 60 credit hours.

For student Analis Mancillas, who saved money for three years to afford to go to college out on her own, every dollar counts.

"A lot of my friends at the time had the money to go to college and their parents had been saving for them,” said Mancillas. “My parents didn’t understand that, so being in college now, it's definitely getting to understand how to stretch a dollar.”

Because Mancillas is seeking her Associate's degree before continuing her goals in political science, Mancillas will qualify for the freeze.

"It’s also been really nice to know that I’m still going to be able to tell my dad that I’ll have a degree," she said.

According to Weber State University President Brad Mortensen, the pause is expected to save students $135 for the first year, to eventually get to $1000, on degrees that usually cost about $6,500 per year.

"We hope that this will really get the message out to students who are wondering whether or not they can afford to go to college to really see that hey, Weber State is doing something to make those first two years a little more affordable for us,” he said. “We know the sticker price is a big barrier."