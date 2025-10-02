Weber State student celebrates Hispanic Heritage month hosting decoration workshop

OGDEN, Utah — Students at Weber State University are using art to help showcase where they come from, by decorating Catrinas.

"A prevalent symbol of, we all eventually die as skeletons, regardless of our status or as our ethnicity,” explained America Cuevas, a local artist and student at Weber State. She hosted a workshop for Hispanic Heritage Month, for people to decorate their own figures.

"Symbolizes not just only cultural pride, but the importance of preserving that cultural importance and also the message it holds through generations and generations, I really love future generations to experience what I’m experiencing as well,” said Cuevas.

She wants to help foster community, give people a chance to express through art and teach others about her culture. They used paint, paper and other decorative materials to make their Catrinas come to life.

"Hispanic Heritage month is the opportunity to share with everybody, who we are, where we are coming from, our contributions as individuals,” explained Monica Rodriguez, program manager, student success. “It’s being also the opportunity to celebrate our ancestors, our traditions.”

Cuevas said these activities are so important, now more than ever.

"It’s a little challenging, yes, but you know what? It's worth it,” she said. “And it’s really important to express oneself because you’re not just only saying, these are my roots. These are how deep my roots are, and they can never be taken away."

The Catrinas will be displayed at WSU's Dia de Los Muertos event in November.