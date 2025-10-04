Man dies after being hit by car near Poplar Grove

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has died after Salt Lake City Police say he was hit while in a crosswalk near Poplar Grove Friday morning.

In a press release sent out to media outlets, SLCPD says the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the area of 2000 West 500 South.

Officers who responded to the scene found the victim, 65 year-old Jesse Marchant, with critical injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and died several hours later.

Preliminary findings indicate the care was heading east on 500 South when it struck Marchant. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police as the investigation continues.