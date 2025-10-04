Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Man dies after being hit by car near Poplar Grove

car crash autoped police road accident stock file photo generic image graphic (2).jpg
Pexels
car crash autoped police road accident stock file photo generic image graphic (2).jpg
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has died after Salt Lake City Police say he was hit while in a crosswalk near Poplar Grove Friday morning.

In a press release sent out to media outlets, SLCPD says the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the area of 2000 West 500 South.

Officers who responded to the scene found the victim, 65 year-old Jesse Marchant, with critical injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and died several hours later.

Preliminary findings indicate the care was heading east on 500 South when it struck Marchant. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police as the investigation continues.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere