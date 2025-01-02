Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

West Valley City man dies after crash in Nevada

file photo/stock image/generic graphic: emergency medical ambulance drowning EMT paramedic ambulance critical injury injured
(Archive)
File: Ambulance
file photo/stock image/generic graphic: emergency medical ambulance drowning EMT paramedic ambulance critical injury injured
Posted

MONTELLO, Nevada — Nevada Highway Patrol confirmed a West Valley City man died after crashing near Montello in Nevada Tuesday afternoon.

On New Year's Eve, 22-year-old Neko Wright was traveling northbound on State Route 233 near Montello when he veered off the right side of the highway. When he overcorrected to the left, the vehicle overturned off the roadway.

Wright was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle where he succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. There were no other occupants inside the car.

The cause of the crash is believed to be driver inattention, though the incident remains under investigation.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere