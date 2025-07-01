When you can expect to see flyovers in Utah on the 4th of July

SALT LAKE CITY — It is a Utah Independence Day tradition, the sight of F-35A Lightning II's through the skies over the Beehive State. And leaders at Hill Air Force Base have announced when Utahns can expect to see the spectacle.

This year will mark the 37th that the 419th Fighter Wing has led Team Hill in the tradition and officials say the event helps serve as a visible reminder of the enduring bond between Hill Air Force Base and the communities we live in and serve, as well as a tribute to the values of freedom, unity, and service.

The flyovers will take place between 8:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on July 4th and as always, the flight paths and timing are subject to change due to weather or operational requirements.

When can you expect to see a flyover? (All times in a.m.)

9:04- West Point

9:09-Millcreek

9:14-Pleasant Grove

9:23-Riverdale

9:24- Clearfield

9:25- Kaysville

9:28- South Salt Lake

9:43- Neola

9:47- Vernal

10:06- Huntsville

10:13- Lewiston

10:20- North Ogden

10:25- Henefer

10:28- Salt Lake CIty

10:30- West Jordan

10:31- Riverton

11:00- Park City

This year, leading the flyover formation will be Lt. Col. Justin Cleveland alongside Major Daniel Huber, Major Justin Newman, and Major Dustin Smail. The team together has more than 8,000 combained flight hours of military aviation experience.

You can check here for real-time updates on flyover schedules.