Juveniles caught breaking curfew in Roy to be cited, picked up by parents, police warn

ROY, Utah — Any juvenile found breaking curfew in the city of Roy will be issued a citation, with parents being required to pick up their children following any incident, police warned Friday.

The Roy City Police Department issued the warning after taking reports of damage or graffiti and several neighborhood parks in the city. It said officers have been conducting zero tolerance patrols in the areas and will keep doing so moving forward.

"Anyone found at Roy City Parks after hours will be issued a citation for trespassing," police said.

Curfew in the city is set between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for anyone 16 years old and younger.

Photos in a Friday post shared on social media showed several examples of graffiti in the city, although it's not clear if it was juveniles who had destroyed the properties.

Roy City Police Department Graffiti seen in Roy

Several people applauded the actions being taken by the police department in social media comments.

"This makes me mad. The city spends a lot of money on parts to keep these nice for the residence (sic) to use. I hope you catch these individuals and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law," said one person.

The department urged everyone to help keep the city's parks clean and safe.