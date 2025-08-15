Tip leads to dozens of cats found living in deplorable conditions inside Riverton home

RIVERTON, Utah — Police and animal control services moved in on a home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Riverton on Friday after being tipped off that dozens of cats were living in deplorable conditions inside.



What they found in the home were so many cats that police said it was hard to keep count.



"This is unprecedented. Since we've organized as a police department in 2019, we've never had this many animals in one home that we've had to take into custody," shared Riverton Police spokesperson Josh Lee.



Over 50 cats were in the home, all in various medical conditions.

"Some of them were missing an eye, missing a tooth," Lee explained. "Some of them are emaciated, but they're all friendly."

The cats were discovered by the Division of Child and Family Services two weeks ago while the agency was removing two children involved in a child welfare case that led to an arrest.

On Friday, an adult was booked on previous warrants and animal cruelty.



Local animal rescue groups are now stepping in to help animal control handle such a large influx of cats.

Video shared with FOX 13 News by someone who had access to the home and wished to remain anonymous showed how there were so many cats at the home, they had to put four into each kennel.



"A lot of them are going to need surgeries," said Megan Benson with Celestial Zoo Pet Rescue. "It's hard to say without getting our hands on them yet, but we're looking at a lot of procedures today."



Benson has been an animal rescue volunteer for over 20 years and shared how common sense comes into play when becoming a pet owner.



"We are in a crisis," she warned. "You have to spay and neuter. You have to stop getting kittens. Yes, it's fun to raise a litter, but man, volunteer, be a foster. Come cuddle kittens at PetSmart. But we have to stop.

"We have to stop the process and quit spiraling with creating this mess."



To stay updated on the status of the cats or if you would like to foster an animal or make a donation, CLICK HERE to visit Celestial Zoo for more information.