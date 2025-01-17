Where the most expensive apartments in Utah are and how you can save money

SALT LAKE CITY — North America's largest apartment rental website, Zumper, has released a new study on the rent prices in Utah. Three cities topped the site's list of most expensive rent prices.

Midvale, Sandy, and West Jordan all tied for the most expensive cities with one-bedroom apartments. On average, rent prices stand at $1,320 each month. Millcreek and Salt Lake City tied for the second-highest rents in the Beehive State at an average per-month cost of $1,290.

The city of Layton placed third in the rankings with the average price of a one-bedroom apartment being $1.250.

The numbers surprised me and got me wondering if there was any ways that people can save money on rent. I got in contact with Crystal Chen, a spokesperson for Zumper, and she says that there could be relief for Utah renters very soon.

She told me that the apartment inventory in Utah grew by 6% over the last year. That's more than double the national growth rate. "Since there's been a lot of new inventory popping up there's definitely some new buildings with rent specials," Chen explained.

She also stated that with the new inventory, more renters are going to be able to use long-term plans to save money as well. "If you are moving this year and you see a good rate, renters can offer to sign a longer lease. 2 years or more just to lock in that price point," Chen stated.

And long-term options aren't the only thing available to potential renters. Zumper says that during winter time, more property owners tend to price down vacant units to fill them faster.

However, if you just want a good price without long-term leases or moving during the winter, you can check out places in Cedar City. That city was named the most affordable by Zumper. A one-bedroom apartment averages $550 every month.