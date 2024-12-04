Why a Utah nonprofit is focused on getting kids access to the ski slopes

PARK CITY, Utah — Jaime Rosales says her entire world changed once she learned how to ski, and it likely never would've happened without SOS Outreach. The nonprofit helps children who might not otherwise have the opportunity to enjoy winter sports like skiing and snowboarding.

Jaime is a first generation Mexican-American who grew up in Park city. But both of her parents worked extremely hard and even though Jaime could see the ski resorts, the family didn’t have the means for her to ski. But she says SOS outreach covered the cost of her lessons and it’s something they do for nearly 600 Utah children every year.

"﻿Opportunities for kids from whatever background, whatever economic barriers they may have, to have access to the mountain," Jaime stated. Now she is hoping a new ski she helped design will help more kids like her.

So this year Christy Sports and Nordica are teaming up to sell 50 pairs of Nordica 94 enforcer skis. They were created and designed by four, SOS outreach alumni including Jaime…and they are extremely proud of their work. 65% of the sale of each pair of these skis will go directly to SOS outreach.

"... it’s great to see, especially these past 10 years, to see more kids from all sorts of backgrounds, being able to get onto the mountain, despite their background, economic barriers, whatever it may be.”

So if you love skiing or snowboarding and wanna help some young people who might otherwise not get to have that experience…and you’re in the market for a new set of boards…head over to Christy Sports and grab a pair of those Nordica 94’s while they last.

For more info go to sosoutreach.org