Why did a Pleasant Grove splash pad close less than two days after opening?

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A little more than a day after its grand opening and ribbon cutting, the splash pad at Cook Family Park has closed until further notice.

The city of Pleasant Grove announced the closure on its social media pages late Sunday night, claiming it was over safety concerns.

Pleasant Grove City held the official grand opening of Cook Family Park on Saturday. The 24-acre park was developed following a more than $5 million donation from Greg and Julie Cook. The park features an expansive playground, skate park, recreational fields, basketball courts, and a 10,000-square-foot splash pad.

However, according to city officials, they received several reports of people slipping on the splash pad. The ages of those who slipped and their injuries weren't revealed by the city.

Pleasant Grove City officials say they will be closing the splash pad until further notice so contractors can apply additional treatments to the surface area. What those treatments are wasn't specified.