Why Red Line TRAX users may get red with frustration this summer

SALT LAKE CITY — For anyone who depends on the Utah Transit Authority's TRAX system to get to the University of Utah and neighboring areas, things are a little different this summer.

“I initially was nervous about it,” said Michelle Rios, who was waiting for her bus ride home on Tuesday afternoon.

Rios rides the Red Line to get to work at the University of Utah Health Academic Medical Center. But for now, she's riding the bus.

UTA has temporarily closed the Red Line from the courthouse up to the University Medical Center to allow crews to perform critical maintenance. Riders are now being warned to expect delays up to 45 minutes as they transfer to bus routes.

“So far today there hasn’t been any problems," Rios shared. "I was able to get up to work on time. They had the buses, number 1 and number 2, straight up to the hospital."

Fatal RV accident underscores importance of proper training and maintenance:

Fatal RV accident underscores importance of proper training for summer travelers

UTA spokesperson Gavin Gustafson explained that commuters who usually use the line will need to transfer to bus routes 1, 2, and 4 from Gallivan Plaza. He added that the maintenance they’re doing now will improve on-time performance, ride quality and safety, and said this is phase two of what UTA started about two years ago.

“We need to replace some parts and upgrade some infrastructure,” Gustafson explained. “Anytime a rail doesn’t go straight, there’s extra wear and tear, and an S curve is certainly not straight. So, it’s time to do a little maintenance.”

The rest of the Red Line remains open for passengers, and service to the affected areas will run temporarily from July 3-5 for events on the University of Utah campus and at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The entire route will open permanently on August 17.