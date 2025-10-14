Why Salt Lake City International Airport isn't showing Homeland Security's shutdown video

SALT LAKE CITY — As travelers made their way through airport security, many were faced with messages blaming Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown. However, at Salt Lake City International Airport, those videos aren't playing.

According to the Salt Lake City airport media operations team, Utah law prohibits any municipal employee or officer from using city-owned equipment for political activity.

"Since the airport owns and operates the monitors, we are prohibited from airing political messages on them," officials for the airport explained in a release.

The 36-second video includes a message from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. "It is TSA's top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe," she said. "However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government. And because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay.

The Hill reported Tuesday morning that at least 7 airports have refused the TSA's request to play the Homeland Security message. Those include Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Portland International Airport, and Salt Lake City International.