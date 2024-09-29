Campgrounds evacuated, highway closed due to wildfire in Uinta Mountains

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire in the Uinta Mountains has forced evacuations of campers in the area and has fully closed a nearby highway.

Officials with both Utah Wildfire Info and the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest said the fire is burning southeast of Mill Hollow Reservoir, with firefighting resources en route both on the ground and from the air.

The "Yellow Lake Fire" was estimated at 150 acres as of Sunday afternoon. All campers are being asked to leave the surrounding area, which includes Soapstone Basin, ill Hollow, Wolf Creek, and Duchesne Ridge.

State Route 35 has also been closed between mileposts 12 and 20. UDOT said they do not have an estimated time of reopening.